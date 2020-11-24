Gambia Records No New Covid-19 Case

At least no new confirmed case of COVID-19 is recorded, according latest COVID-19 reports.

One COVID-19 patient newly recovered and got discharged. The country currently has no person in quarantine, 16 active cases and a crude case-fatality ratio of 3.3%

Four recently confirmed cases absconded to Senegal

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 15 cases, bringing the total number to 15, 897 with 15,516 recoveries and 330 deaths. At least 50 are under treatment.

MoFWR signs borehole drilling contract worth over D34m

Tourism minister's convoy allegedly kills boy at Sare Samba