Gambia Records No New Covid-19 Case

24 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)

At least no new confirmed case of COVID-19 is recorded, according latest COVID-19 reports.

One COVID-19 patient newly recovered and got discharged. The country currently has no person in quarantine, 16 active cases and a crude case-fatality ratio of 3.3%

Four recently confirmed cases absconded to Senegal

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 15 cases, bringing the total number to 15, 897 with 15,516 recoveries and 330 deaths. At least 50 are under treatment.

MoFWR signs borehole drilling contract worth over D34m

Tourism minister's convoy allegedly kills boy at Sare Samba

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
'Dangerous' Military Build-Up in Ethiopia's Mekelle
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.