Ghana: Trial of Alleged Killers of Major Mahama Resumes Dec 10

Parties in the case of 14 alleged murderers of the late Major Maxwell Adam Mahama, have agreed for the trial to resume on December 10, 2020.

The parties agreed that hearing notices should be taken to authorities of Ghana Prison Service for the release of accused persons for continuation of the trial.

Mrs Evelyn Keelson, Chief State Attorney, told the GNA that there should be arrangement at the prison, for the accused to be screened after each court appearance because of the large number.

At the last sitting on February 28, 2020, before the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, the court admitted a video recording of how the late Major Mahama was allegedly murdered by the 14 accused, standing trial, and directed that it should be shown in open court on March 17.

This was after the court had dismissed objection by the defence, when prosecution sought to tender the flash drive containing the video as evidence.

Earlier, Chief Inspector Samuel Agyakwa, an investigator in the case, told the court that the video contained details of how the late Major Mahama was allegedly murdered, but the defence objected to the tendering of the video.

The witness, who was being led to give evidence in chief, by Mrs Evelyn Keelson, Chief State Attorney, said it was revealed that William Baah, John Boasie, Bismarck Abanga, Kwadwo Anima, and Donkor Bismarck, were not captured in the video.

Chief Insp Agyakwa said apart from those mentioned, the rest were seen in the video hitting the late Major Mahama with implements like sticks, cement blocks and metal bars.

"My investigations also revealed that Charles Kwaning and Kwesi Asante were the ones who shot the late Major Mahama," the witness added.

He said after the investigations, it became known that William Baah, John Boasie, Bismarck Abanga, Kwadwo Anima, and Donkor Bismarck used their fists to attack the deceased.

Fourteen persons are standing trial at an Accra High Court over the killing of Major Mahama, who was an officer of the 5th Infantry Battalion, at Burma Camp.

The late Major was on duty at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region, when on May 29, 2017, some residents allegedly mistook him for an armed robber and lynched him.

The mob had ignored his persistent plea that he was an officer of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The accused are; William Baah, Assembly member of Denkyira Obuasi, Bernard Asamoah, alias Daddy, Kofi Nyamea.k.a Abortion, Akwasi Boah, Kwame Tuffour, Joseph Appiah Kubi, Michael Anim and Bismarck Donkor.

Others are John Bosie, Akwasi Baah, Charles Kwaning, Emmanuel Badu, Bismarck Abanga and Kwadwo Anima. - GNA