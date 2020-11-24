Ethiopia: UAE, Ethiopia Looking to Cooperate in Artificial Intelligence

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ethiopia are to consider possibilities of cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), according to a statement sent to Addis Standard from the UAE embassy in Addis Abeba.

This came at a meeting held between Mr. Talal Al-Azeezi, Head of the Political, Economic, and Media Affairs Section at the UAE Embassy in Ethiopia, and Eng. Worku Gachena, Director General of the Artificial Intelligence Center of Ethiopia (AIC).

Mr. Talal congratulated the Director General on inauguration of the AIC, noting it can play a prominent role in AI research and development in Ethiopia and for technological advancement of various fields including; agriculture, health, finance and transport, which are very important for Ethiopia's economy.

Mr. Talal said that the UAE is among the first countries in the world that prioritize AI in its development policies, as it adopted its (Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031). It is also the first country in the region to open a university for AI, Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence, which provides AI academic programs (MA and PhDs) for local and international students. The UAE also appointed the world's first Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence.

Highlighting the close ties and the existing cooperation in many fields between the UAE and Ethiopia, Mr. Talal said that there are potentials for cooperation between the two countries in the field of artificial intelligence.

Eng. Worku Gachena, AIC Director General, welcomed the visit by the UAE Embassy and briefed on history of the Center establishment, its major performed activities, future plans and objectives, and its challenges.

The Director-General thanked the UAE for the support and assistance extended for establishing the Center, in particular through (G42), Abu Dhabi-based leading Artificial Intelligence and Cloud Computing Company.

At the end of the meeting, both sides agreed to further discuss for future cooperation in the AI between the two friendly countries. They toured the Center and its main departments. AS