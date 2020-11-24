Tanzania: Magufuli Appoints Ex-Zanzibar President, Two Others to Lead Varsities

24 November 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

President John Magufuli has appointed former Zanzibar President Dr Ali Mohamed Shein as a Chancellor of Mzumbe University, replacing Judge (Rtd) Barnaba Samatta.

Justice Samatta's tenure has expired.

According to a press statement issued by the State House in Chamwino, Dodoma today (November 24th, 2020), His Excellence Dr Magufuli has also appointed Dr Harrison Mwakyembe as the Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences' Council Chairperson.

"Dr Mwakyembe is replacing Ms Mariam Mwaffisi whose tenure has expired," the statement added.

Meanwhile, President Magufuli has re-appointed Ms Gaudencia Kabaka as the University of Dodoma (UDOM)'s Council Chairperson.

