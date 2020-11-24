Tanzania: 8 Perish in Bukoba Road Accident

EIGHT passengers died on Sunday in a road accident that occurred at Rwamishenye Ward, in Bukoba Municipality, Kagera region.

Kagera Regional Police Commander (RPC), Revocatus Malimi told reporters that the accident involved a Toyota Hiace with registration number T 471 DCG that was plying between Kemondo and Bukoba town.

"There is a steep slope between Kibeta and Rwamishenye Ward and initial investigations revealed that the driver lost control after his brake failed. Five passengers died on the spot, while three others also succumbed to death at the Bukoba Regional Referral Hospital while receiving treatment. "On the other hand in the scene six passengers including their driver, Ismail Rashid (37), were injured and admitted to the hospital, though in stable condition," he said.

Acting Medical Officerin-charge of Bukoba Regional Referral Hospital, Dr Charles Kahigi said later that six out of the 8 passengers, who died in the crash, have been identified.

He named them as Lausent Khalfan (35) from Bakoba Ward, who was also pregnant, Rehema Abubakar (30) from Rwamishenye and Johansson John (26) from Buyekera Ward.

Others are Anchilla Rweyendera (62) from Kashai Ward, Letitia Gratian (58) from Rwamishenye Ward and Domician Kibuka (48) a resident of Kanazi village, in Bukoba Rural District. Elaborating, Dr Kahigi identified those injured as Bahati Alex (27), Johanssen Gilbert (20), Shija Maulid (28), Vedasto Likela (26), Rhoda Johnbosco (20), Mektilda Anditile (19) and another, who was only named as Projectus aged between 20-25 years. The accident comes barely a month after another tragic road accident claimed 16 lives in Ngara District.

On October 24th this year, some 16 passengers died in the accident, where immediate identification named five bodies to be two Tanzanians and three Burundians.

Ngara District Medical Officer (DMO), Dr Revocatus Ndyekobora said DNA tests were conducted on the 11 unidentified bodies, before they were individually buried at Mukidiri village, adding that each body was given a special identification number in case a relative would come to claim one for a ritual burial.

