Tanzania: 19 Chadema Members Sworn in As Special Seat MPs

24 November 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

A total of 19 lawmakers under a ticket of opposition Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) have sworn in as Special Seat MPs.

The politicians were sworn in before Speaker Job Ndugai and State Attorney Adelarduas Kilangi in Dodoma on Tuesday evening.

Some MPs who were sworn in for the 12th Parliament are Halima Mdee, Ester Bulaya and Ester Matiko.

Others were Cecilia Paresso and Naghenjwa Kaboyoka who lost her seat to CCM in Same East, Kilimanjaro.

Speaking on behalf of others, Halima Mdee said the 19 special seats are not a courtesy to Chadema since the number corresponds to what her party gained in the October general election.

Meanwhile, Speaker Ndugai promised to protect the rights of the 19 MPs who are a minority group in the 12th Parliament dominated by the ruling CCM.

