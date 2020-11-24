Sudan: Member of Sudan's Sovereign Council Bikes to His Office

24 November 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — On Monday, photos of Mohamed El Taayshi, member of the Sovereign Council, riding a bicycle to his office at the Republican Palace in Khartoum widely circulated on social media.

El Taayshi is used to ride a bike. His father was reportedly the first to introduce the bicycle in his hometown Reheid El Bardi in South Darfur in the 1940s.

The Sovereign Council member said he has important initiatives in this regard that will soon see the light.

Avoiding traffic jams, maintaining a clean environment, or exercising could be the main reasons for cycling to one's work place. However, a number of social media users link the use of the bicycle to the fuel shortages the country is suffering from for many months without a solution in sight. "Perhaps the fuel crisis has reached the Sovereign Council," they commented.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

