Somalia: Ex-Leader Sharif Sheikh Ahmed to Chair Group of Presidential Aspirants

Presidential candidates in Mogadishu have elected Sharif Sheikh Ahmed as chairman, Ridwan Hirsi as spokesman and Hussein Abdi Halane as secretary.

Somali business leaders and women have been invited to the fourth day of the Somali Presidential Candidates' Conference in Mogadishu.

The conference, chaired by former President and Chairman of the Union of Candidates, His Excellency Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, focused on listening to the public, especially business concerns and the importance of the role of women, with a special meeting with clerics earlier this morning. Somali religion.

Representatives of the international community are participating in Zoom, and this afternoon is expected to conclude the conference with a joint statement on the presidential candidates for the 2020-2021 elections in Somalia.

Candidates for the presidency have previously met with some traditional elders and various sections of the community.