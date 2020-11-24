Namibia: No Party Regalia At Polling Stations, Police Advise

24 November 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Hileni Nembwaya

THE police in Namibia's northern regions are urging voters to avoid turning up at polling stations in political party colours on Wednesday.

The police's regional commander in Oshikoto, commissioner Armas Shivute, says two police officers are being deployed at each fixed polling station to maintain law and order, and voters are being urged not to wear party regalia to the polling places.

"Anyone who will be found wearing party colors or branding will be dealt with," Shivute said today. "Election day is for voting and not canvassing for votes at the polling stations," he added.

Shivute said about 450 police officers have been deployed at fixed and mobile polling stations in the region.

He further urged voters to wear their face masks and maintain social distancing at all times.

Omusati police regional commander commissioner Titus Shikongo echoed the same sentiments, saying that more than 500 police officers are being deployed at polling stations in Omusati.

Shikongo said: "We are pleading with the voters to maintain peace and they should not contravene any laws or cause any disturbances with the voting process or restrain anyone from going to cast their votes," he said.

He added that about 15 police supervisors will be dispatched in the region to observe any irregularities at polling stations and 19 teams of police investigators as well.

There are about 266 fixed and mobile polling stations in the Omusati region.

