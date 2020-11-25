Nigeria: WTO - Okonjo-Iweala May Emerge Unopposed As Korean Candidate Drops

AfDB
Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Chairperson of the African Risk Capacity Agency Governing Board, at the AfDB Annual Meetings in Busan, South Korea, May 2018.
24 November 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Francis Arinze Iloani

Nigeria's former Finance Minister, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala may emerge as the sole contestant for the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) as her opponent, South Korean Yoo Myung-hee, may withdraw from the race soon.

A report by Washington Trade Daily said that South Korea has decided to withdraw its candidate from the WTO top job.

Myung-hee is South Korea's trade minister.

The Washington Trade Daily reported that South Korea had informed the US of its decision to withdraw its candidate for the race.

"Korea plans to withdraw Trade Minister Yoo from the race for new WTO director-general, paving the way for Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to be the next DG and the first woman and African in the role," Washington Trade Daily tweeted on its handle, @washtradedaily.

Recall that recently, the WTO General Council Chair, David Walker, announced that the meeting to decide the next WTO Director-General had been postponed, because of the new COVID-19 restrictions in Geneva and "current events", which may not be unconnected to the US election.

Okonjo-Iweala has the support of the majority to become the next Director-General of the WTO, but the United States, which favours the South Korean candidate, is blocking the selection of Ms. Okonjo-Iweala.

However, the reported plan of the South Korean candidate to step down and the victory of Joe Biden in the US Presidential election presents Okonjo-Iweala the clear chance of clinching the position.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.