Nigeria: Govt Re-Invites Labour for Meeting Over Fuel Price Hike

The federal government has fixed next Thursday, November 26, for another meeting with the leadership of organized labour in order to dialogue on recent increment in the price of PMS in the country.

The new invitation sent on behalf of the government by Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, is coming less than 72 hours after labour leaders staged a walkout of a meeting earlier scheduled for last Sunday, November 22.

Spokesperson of the Ministry, Charles Akpan, who notified Daily Trust in a short message said the minister would be meeting the organized labour at old Banquet hall, Presidential Villa.

It would be recalled that the Sunday's dialogue, which was meant to take updates on the implementation of resolutions reached during the three previous meetings ended abruptly barely 15 minutes after it commenced at the same venue.

Labour leaders under the auspices of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), had accused the government of insincerity.

TUC President, Quadri Olaleye had said, "Government is showing a high level of insincerity in discussions with us and is also putting us at risk with the people we are leading, with the masses. We find it difficult to move freely but the people in government are moving freely.

"I came to the conclusion that the major problem we have in this country is insincerity and this cannot continue."