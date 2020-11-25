South Africa: Trevor Noah to Host 63rd Grammy Awards

OfficialTrevorNoah
Trevor Noah
24 November 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Vanessa Obioha

South African comedian and host of American TV show 'The Daily Host' Trevor Noah has been announced as the host of the 63rd Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy in a statement said that the comedian was the perfect choice to host the annual music event.

"With a knack for keeping viewers engaged and entertained, Trevor is the perfect choice to lead us through what's sure to be an incredible evening full of music, unforgettable moments, unity and inspiration," said Harvey Mason jr., Chair & Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy who described Noah as a dynamic host.

It will be the first time Noah whose book 'Born A Crime: Stories From A South African Childhood' is a New York Times bestseller, will be hosting the Grammys and he is thrilled to take on the responsibility.

"Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event," said Noah. The one-time Grammy nominee joked about providing a metaphorical shoulder to "all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I'm not trying to catch Corona). See you at the 63rd GRAMMYs!"

Nominations of the 2021 Grammys will be announced later Tuesday while the main ceremony is scheduled for January 31, 2021.

Read the original article on This Day.

