Egypt: On the International Day for Tolerance, the Egyptian Organization for Human Rights Calls for the Rejection of Violence and Intolerance

press release

On the International Day for Tolerance, the Egyptian Organization for Human Rights calls for reinforcing the values of tolerance, understanding, acceptance of others, and upholding humanitarian values. The EOHR also calls for the adoption of concrete steps aimed at establishing and deepening the values of tolerance in Egyptian society, and educating society about the importance of tolerance as one of the highest values that ensure the continuation of coexistence between different ethnic, religious, and cultural groups.

The world celebrates the International Day for Tolerance on November 16 of each year after the United Nations General Assembly's declaration in 1993 that 1995 will be the United Nations Year of Tolerance. At the UNESCO General Conference on November 16, 1995, Member States adopted the Declaration of Principles on Tolerance. This Declaration affirms, among other principles, that tolerance does not mean indifference. Rather, it is respect and appreciation for cultural and human diversity. The declaration also affirms that tolerance recognizes all universal human rights and fundamental freedoms for others. The declaration outlines the issue of tolerance as a political and legal condition for individuals, groups, and states, as it links the issue of tolerance in international human rights instruments developed over the past fifty years. The declaration also urges states to draft new legislation when necessary to ensure equality of treatment and equal opportunities for all groups and individuals in society.

UNESCO established the Madanjeet Singh Prize to promote the spirit of tolerance and non-violence in important activities in the scientific, artistic, cultural and communication fields. The award celebrates individuals, institutions, or organizations who have distinguished themselves for undertaking meritorious initiatives aimed at enhancing understanding and settling international or national problems in a spirit of tolerance and non-violence over several years. The award was established in 1995 in celebration of the United Nations Year of Tolerance, commemorating the one hundred and twenty-five years since the birth of Mahatma Gandhi. The award is worth 1,000,000 US dollars, and it is awarded every two years during an official celebration on the occasion of the International Day of Tolerance.

In addition to injustice and violence, discrimination and marginalization are also common forms of intolerance. Therefore, generational education must aim to ward off the influences that generate feelings of fear and marginalization, as well as to accept all religions, languages , and cultures with their diversity, and not to address the outbreak of conflicts and the spread of violence because of that diversity.

Dr. Abu Saada - President of the Egyptian Organization for Human Rights - maintained that establishing the principles of tolerance requires a law prohibiting all hate crimes and discrimination against minorities, as well as an educational system that ensures the creation of new generations that value tolerance.