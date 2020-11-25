Egypt: Foreign Ministry Rejects Attempts to Preempt Outcome of Investigations With Egyptian Citizens

press release

Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Hafez denounced Saturday attempts to interfere with the ongoing public prosecution investigations with Egyptian citizens.

The spokesman made his denouncement in connection with some sides' reactions and erroneous conclusions circulated by some media outlets and social media users regarding the arrest of activists affiliated to the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights group, preempting the outcome of investigations.

In a statement, Hafez stressed that the Egyptian State respects the rule of law and equality under the law, noting that work in any field has to be carried out as regulated by applicable laws and violators must be held accountable.

He also emphasized the need to honour the principles of national sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries as per the provisions of international law which governs interstate relations.

MENA