Tanzania: Zanzibaris Urged to Vaccinate Dogs to Control Rabies

25 November 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Zanzibar

ZANZIBAR has launched vaccination of dogs, with a call to all people owning the domestic animals to make sure they get vaccinated to minimize spread of rabies in the country.

The call was made at the launching ceremony held in Unguja North A District, at Chaani-kubwa area by the Director, Department of Livestock Development, Ms Asha Zahrani Mohamed, who insisted that vaccination against rabies will save people from the disease.

"Rabies is a communicable disease transmitted from the animal to a human being, therefore vaccination is important. We ask the people to support the exercise by allowing their dogs to be vaccinated," she said.

The veterinarian said that her office has been working closely with Global Alliance for Rabies Control (GARC) from South Africa to fight rabies in all districts of Unguja and Pemba, and that the vaccinations is sustainable for eliminating rabies.

She said that according to available statistics, Zanzibar has a total of 11,000 dogs, including 3,000 in Pemba vaccinated in 2017, as a veterinary officer in Unguja A District, Mr Saleh Rajab Haji said the vaccination exercise is conducted annually.

Mr Haji said many people have been motivated to have their dogs and cats vaccinated to control diseases, and that the government is fully committed to provide the vaccinations free of charge.

This year's vaccination campaign runs under the theme "Vaccinate your dog to protect your animal, family, and society against rabies. The target is to vaccinate at least 500 dogs in Unguja North A District.

Several dog owners, including Mzee Omar Ramadhani thanked the government for introducing and funding the vaccination exercise, describing it as an important exercise in having healthy domestic animals.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.