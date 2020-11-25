Tanzania: Zanzibaris Urged to Vaccinate Dogs to Control Rabies

ZANZIBAR has launched vaccination of dogs, with a call to all people owning the domestic animals to make sure they get vaccinated to minimize spread of rabies in the country.

The call was made at the launching ceremony held in Unguja North A District, at Chaani-kubwa area by the Director, Department of Livestock Development, Ms Asha Zahrani Mohamed, who insisted that vaccination against rabies will save people from the disease.

"Rabies is a communicable disease transmitted from the animal to a human being, therefore vaccination is important. We ask the people to support the exercise by allowing their dogs to be vaccinated," she said.

The veterinarian said that her office has been working closely with Global Alliance for Rabies Control (GARC) from South Africa to fight rabies in all districts of Unguja and Pemba, and that the vaccinations is sustainable for eliminating rabies.

She said that according to available statistics, Zanzibar has a total of 11,000 dogs, including 3,000 in Pemba vaccinated in 2017, as a veterinary officer in Unguja A District, Mr Saleh Rajab Haji said the vaccination exercise is conducted annually.

Mr Haji said many people have been motivated to have their dogs and cats vaccinated to control diseases, and that the government is fully committed to provide the vaccinations free of charge.

This year's vaccination campaign runs under the theme "Vaccinate your dog to protect your animal, family, and society against rabies. The target is to vaccinate at least 500 dogs in Unguja North A District.

Several dog owners, including Mzee Omar Ramadhani thanked the government for introducing and funding the vaccination exercise, describing it as an important exercise in having healthy domestic animals.