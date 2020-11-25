Tanzania: VP Demands Airport Authorities to Improve Services

IN efforts to improve efficiency at the Zanzibar International Airport, the Second Vice-President, Mr Hemed Suleiman Abdalla has directed the airport authorities to ensure all screening machines operate efficiently.

"Since our airport has an international status, we must ensure everything is in order, including all scanners," Mr Abdalla said as he expressed his disappointment with reports that some of the scanners at the airport are not working.

During his impromptu visit at the 'Abeid Amani Karume International Airport (AAKIA)', the Second Vice- President said that management inefficiency provides room for illegal business such as narcotic drugs to find its way through the airport.

He said that entry points to the country- airports and seaport must have standard equipment for inspection, because such points contribute heavily to the growth of the economy.

"We need to work diligently with executives and all staff at our points of entry and be vigilant ... they are required to ensure there is no tax evasion," he said.

Mr Abdalla also pointed out that challenges facing the airport must be resolved as soon as possible because there is no justification for prolonged problems.

"During work hours, everyone must be busy and accountable. Spending more time on social media while in office should stop," he warned.

The Second Vice-President also raised concern over alleged dubious deals at the airport, ordering an immediate investigation into the authenticity of contracts and projects to clear corruption allegations.

He said "Efficiency at the airport should also include solving labour disputes with staff. Workers' rights must be observed. There are some workers who were fired from work, but after legal battle, they won their appeal, but have not been allowed back."

In response to the Vice-President's concerns, technicians at the AAKIA led by the Zanzibar Airports Authority (ZAA) Director Mr Said Iddi Ndombogani said some of the scanners have not been approved because they are still under testing period.