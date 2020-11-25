Namibia: Law Association Elects New Council

24 November 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

ELEVEN lawyers have been elected to serve on the new council of the Namibia Law Association.

According to a media statement by the council's chairperson, Yolanda Itamba, the 11 legal practitioners were elected during the association's annual general meeting on Friday.

They will serve for a period of two years ending in November 2022.

The council serves as the executive organ of the association and governs, controls and administrates the affairs, activities and assets of the association, Itamba said.

The elected members are Itamba, Taswald July, Gaenor Michaels, Nafimane Halweedo, Ileni Gebhardt, Jack Eixab, Saima Nambinga, Adda Angula, Vistorina Name, Henry Shimutwikeni and Esther Shigwedha.

"The members of the governance council are all lawyers who serve the legal fraternity in various roles and capacities," the statement read.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.