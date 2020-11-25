Namibia: Law Association Elects New Council

ELEVEN lawyers have been elected to serve on the new council of the Namibia Law Association.

According to a media statement by the council's chairperson, Yolanda Itamba, the 11 legal practitioners were elected during the association's annual general meeting on Friday.

They will serve for a period of two years ending in November 2022.

The council serves as the executive organ of the association and governs, controls and administrates the affairs, activities and assets of the association, Itamba said.

The elected members are Itamba, Taswald July, Gaenor Michaels, Nafimane Halweedo, Ileni Gebhardt, Jack Eixab, Saima Nambinga, Adda Angula, Vistorina Name, Henry Shimutwikeni and Esther Shigwedha.

"The members of the governance council are all lawyers who serve the legal fraternity in various roles and capacities," the statement read.