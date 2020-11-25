Uganda: MP Nabilah, 9 Others Released After Four Days in Detention

Kampala Woman MP, Ms Nabilah Naggayi Sempala and nine others who were arrested last week and detained at Nalufenya Police Station in Jinja have been granted unconditional bail by Jinja Magistrate Court.

Ms Nabilah and her co-accused appeared before Jinja Grade One Magistrate, Ms Happy Ann Kyomuhangi on Tuesday where they were charged with doing acts likely to spread an infectious disease (Covid-19) which charges they denied. They were released and directed to return to court on December 15, 2020.

Their release followed an application filed by their lawyers led by Ms Shamim Mulende after police had failed to produce them in court.

"Our clients had been in police detention for more than 48 hours. Police had failed to produce them in court and this prompted us to apply for their unconditional release which has been granted," Ms Mulende said.

Ms Nabilah who is vying for the Kampala Mayoral seat under the National Unity Platform (NUP) was arrested in Jinja District where she had travelled to visit the party presidential candidate, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine who had been detained at Nalufenya post following his arrest in Luuka District.

"We have been detained beyond the constitutionally mandated time wthout charge. I would like to thank the Jinja Magistrate's Court for granting us unconditional release," she said.