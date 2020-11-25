South Africa: Minister Naledi Pandor Refutes Allegations Contained in the Sunday Independent Newspaper

press release

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, has noted the Headlines and accompanying story in the Sunday Independent relating to the Bushiri matter.

Minister Pandor considers that these matters should be the subject of full and proper investigation by the responsible authorities rather than speculation that borders on irresponsible journalism.

Officials in DIRCO work diligently and are entitled to do so without having their reputations tarnished by unnamed sources that hide in the shadows.

It is concerning that DIRCO was not afforded an opportunity to respond to these serious allegations by the newspaper concerned.

Minister Pandor invites the newspaper to issue an immediate retraction of the wholly false suggestion that she intervened in this matter. To that end, the Department will be seeking legal advice.

Government continues to investigate this matter and is working closely with the Government of the Republic of Malawi to achieve a resolution aimed at ensuring that the law of the Republic of South Africa is upheld.