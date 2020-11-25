South Africa: Minister Bheki Cele Notes Reckless and Dangerous Statements By EFF Leader, Julius Malema

press release

Police Minister lambasts reckless and dangerous statements calling for attack on police

The Police Minister, General Bheki Cele has noted with disgust, the reckless, irresponsible and dangerous statements calling for the attack on police officers by EFF leader, Julius Malema.

While addressing his supporters over the weekend, Malema is seen clearly encouraging direct violence against members of the SAPS and their families.

Minister Cele wants to assure South Africans that such threats will not be taken lightly by the South African Police Service.

"I think the EFF leader has crossed the line, you are not going to threaten the police and think they will just fold their arms. The job of the police is clear and is prescribed in the Constitution, which is to protect, prevent, combat and investigate crime. Police are also there to uphold and enforce the law, so no one has the right to threaten the police when they conduct their work."

Minister Cele has called on members of the police service to protect themselves.

The Minister is confident that if needs be, police are more than capable of defending themselves, should they be under any attack.

"The threat to the lives of police members and their families will not be tolerated, officers of the law should never be used as bait for political mileage." concluded Cele.