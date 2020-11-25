Kenya Morans Star Stuck in DRC Ahead of Afro Basket Qualifiers

24 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Philip Onyango

Kigali — Kenya Morans centre Bush Wamukota looks certain to miss Wednesday's opening Fiba AfroBasket qualifier against Senegal here after he was barred from boarding a plane at the Kinshasa International Airport, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Monday.

Bush, son of Webuye West MP Dan Wanyama, was in Kinshasa to play for DRC giants TP Mazembe in a local tournament following the conclusion of the Rwandese league where his side, Patriots retained the title.

He had hoped to jet back to Rwanda on Monday and link up with the Morans team who arrived here on Sunday.

After the tournament, the player tested negative for Covid-19 and was issued with a certificate but was shocked at the airport when the authorities told him he was positive and could not travel. The DRC contingent heading to Rwanda tried to intervene on his behalf but to no avail.

"We could not board the plane and leave him in Kinshasa because his (Covid-19) results, just like some of my players who participated in that tournament, were negative. Where on earth did the airport officials get their results from and how were their results out so fast?, wondered Congolese national team doctor Jacques Wanani, who spoke to this reporter at La Paise hotel, where all the teams are housed in a bubble.

Kenya's head of delegation, Peter Orero said they were hopeful that the matter will be resolved and the player allowed to travel.

"What has happened to Wamukota is unfortunate. We are in touch with him and have advised that he takes another test at a government hospital as we engage the country's health officials on the matter. We are hopeful he will be cleared and eventually join the rest of the squad here in Kigali," said Orero.

Should Wamukota fail to join the rest in Kigali, Orero said the technical team will consider finding a replacement from home. After Senegal, Morans will face Angola and Mozambique on Thursday and Friday respectively.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
