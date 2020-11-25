Kenya: Joy As Remote Turkana Village Gets First Fresh Water Borehole

24 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Sammy Lutta

More than 5,000 residents of Lobolo, a remote village in Turkana Central Sub-county, are breathing a sigh of relief after a US charity sunk a borehole that will provide them with a freshwater source, the first in the area that relies on Lake Turkana's saline waters.

The Sh1.2 million hand pump water project handed over to Lobolo Primary School will also serve locals.

Maisha Project Founder, Beatrice Williamson, urged the school to work closely with the community to establish a structure for proper management of the project.

"Access to clean, safe and affordable water will greatly contribute to elimination of waterborne disease and ensure pupils don't waste their time walking two kilometres to crocodile-infested Lake Turkana to fetch water," she said.

Nominated MCA Mathew Alany noted that Lake Turkana has been the main water source for locals in Lobolo despite being considered unsafe because of high fluoride levels.

He said fluorosis was common and is easily evident from the mildly discoloured teeth of locals, as many were consuming water directly from the lake.

"The borehole is a blessing to the people of Lobolo. Besides many of the related health benefits, it will also save them from man-eating crocodiles," he said.

He urged the county government to capitalise on the project and invest in solar power sources that will pipe water to the nearby health centre.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.