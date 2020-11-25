Kenyan Chess Players Struggling in Olympiad Tourney

24 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Victor Otieno

The going for Kenya's chess team at the inaugural online Olympiad for People Living with Disability is proving tough.

Three out of the seven rounds have been played and Kenya, captained by Anthony Kionga, have failed to register a single victory.

In their first two rounds on Saturday and Sunday, Kenya lost 4-0 and 3-1 respectively to Turkey's A and B sides.

Turkey is among the few countries that the International Chess Federation (Fide) allowed to field more that one team.

Geoffrey Maoga is Kenya's only player who has trounced his opponent in the competition that enters its fourth round on Tuesday.

He beat Erten Ozlem, who ran out of time in their 3-1 loss to Turkey's team B.

In their third round match on Monday, Kenya lost 4-0 to Malaysia's team B, leaving the East African nation ranked at position 57 out of 60.

With the team facing Libya, who are ranked at position 58 in the fourth round on Tuesday from 5pm, Kionga is optimistic of a win.

"I am very proud of the team. Given that this is their first international event, the team has shown a lot of improvement in the last three games and lot of growth in confidence. One year ago the players had no idea what a checkmate was, but today as we speak they are fighting it off with their international competitors to the last second on the clock," said Kionga.

He added: "We are also learning on the areas of the game that we need to improve on, and the team has already started working on that. We are looking to secure our first win against our fellow African compatriots, Libya. Both teams are evenly matched and we are confident of posting positive results against them."

Currently, Poland's team A, who have won all their matches, tops the standing thanks to a superior tie breaker. Russia team A sits second, while Germany and Ukraine's team A are ranked third and fourth respectively.

All the seven rounds of the first stage will come to an end on November 27, with the top four teams progressing to the semi-finals. The top two teams will thereafter face-off in finals on December 3.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
UN Expresses Fear Over Military Buildup in Ethiopia's Mekelle

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.