Kenya: Ethiopian Forces Detain Nine Kenyans Near Moyale

24 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jacob Walter

Ethiopian authorities on Tuesday detained nine Kenyans for allegedly sheltering Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) rebels.

Moyale Deputy County Commissioner William Ole Kakimon told the Nation that diplomatic talks are ongoing to have the Kenyans freed.

Mr Kakimon said Ethiopian Federal Police (EFP) seized the Kenyans early Tuesday around 3am after heavy exchange of fire between EFP and OLF forces in Somare, Moyale bub-county.

Mr Kakimon said several people were injured in the shootout.

The administrator said that Kenyan soldiers arrived in the area at 5am and restored calmness.

