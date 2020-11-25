Kenya: Salonist Charged for Stealing Sh2.3 Million Jewelry From Friends Who Hosted Her

24 November 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Joseph Ndunda

A salonist who allegedly stole jewelry worth Sh2.3 million from her friends, including a guardian angel who housed her when she was unable to pay rent, has been charged with theft.

Isabella Kipchumba is accused of stealing a gold necklace and bangle worth Sh100,000, a diamond necklace valued at around Sh350,000 and a Philippine watch, all valued at Sh1.3 million from Rejah Kejiadu in Lavington Estate, Nairobi on November 1.

Ms Kipchumba is also accused of stealing gold worth Sh311,900 and assorted jewelry all valued at Sh1 million from Anei Achol Malong Awan on diverse dates between August and November in Lavington.

She had met Ms Awan at a salon where she used to work and they later became friends.

Ms Awan is said to have allowed her to move into her house together with her daughter after she became broke and later gave her close to Sh100,000 to clear her rent arrears.

They would visit each other regularly and go clubbing at B Club together frequently before Ms Awan returned to South Sudan.

Ms Kipchumba is said to have continued visiting Ms Awan's house, each time getting her house keys from her sister until she returned only to find the jewelry missing.

She reported the matter to police and during a search at Ms Kipchumba's house, the various items belonging to Kejiadu were allegedly recovered.

Ms Kipchumba has however denied the theft charges before senior principal magistrate Esther Bhoke of Kibera law courts.

She was released on a bond of Sh500,000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh50,000.

The case will be mentioned on December 7.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.