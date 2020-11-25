South Africa: Ministers Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and Thulas Nxesi On Meeting With SABC Board Regarding Retrenchments

23 November 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, and her deputy Pinky Kekana, together with Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi, as well as other senior officials of the Department, met with the board of the SABC Monday, 23 November 2020.

The meeting, the second one in two weeks, was on a request by Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams to get an update on planned retrenchments at the SABC from the board and executive management.

Both ministers implored the SABC board and its executive management to go back to the negotiations table with the aim of ensuring that all available opportunities are thoroughly explored prior to engaging on a retrenchment process, which must always be the last resort.

Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams and Minister Nxesi will continue to observe developments within the SABC with a keen interest to ensure that SABC continues to meet its core mandate of providing broadcasting services to the people of South Africa.

"A functional SABC is in the interest of all South Africans. I am therefore determined to support efforts aimed at finding an amicable solution to the problem," said Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams.

The parties involved will provide further details on the way forward in due course.

