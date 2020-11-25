Sierra Leone: President Koroma Finally Questioned Over Graft

24 November 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Kemo Cham

Sierra Leone's Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) finally questioned former President Ernest Bai Koroma on Monday over suspected involvement in corruption, after several past attempts.

The ACC said an "interview" of the former president was conducted at one of its "safe houses". The anti-graft agency did not disclose its location.

Last week, Koroma failed to show up for questioning, citing security concerns.

Sources say Monday's meeting was made possible following the intervention of a foreign diplomat.

The ACC, in a statement, said the "interview" would continue as agreed between its agents and Koroma's lawyers. It, however, did not disclose the date for the next meeting.

The ACC is investigating him for alleged involvement in corruption during his 10 years (2007-2018) reign as president of the West African country.

Koroma is wanted alongside more than 100 former officials who served in his administration. They were named in reports written by a Commission of Inquiry set up by his successor, President Julius Maada Bio.

Among the charges they face include embezzlement, unexplained wealth and abuse of office.

Koroma and his All People's Congress (APC), the main opposition, have denied any wrong doing, accusing the Bio administration of seeking to tarnish his image and that of his party.

Monday's breakthrough followed three failed attempts by the ACC to question the ex-president. In one instance in October, agents of the ACC were prevented from accessing his residence in the northern district of Makeni, where he has been living since his retirement in 2018.

Last week another attempt to get Koroma to drive to the ACC headquarters in Freetown failed. His lawyers cited security concerns.

Koroma later tweeted, reaffirming his commitment to defend his name.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Sierra Leone

More From: East African

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
UN Expresses Fear Over Military Buildup in Ethiopia's Mekelle

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.