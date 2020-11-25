Somalia: PM Security Advisor Gedu Briefs President of Somalia On Operation in Tigray

The Security Advisor of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Gedu Andargachew has today briefed President of Somalia, Mohammed Abdulahi Mohammed Formajo on the government's law enforcement operation in Tigray.

Gedu explained that the law enforcement operation in the Tigray Region is proceeding very well as planned and the Government of Ethiopia would soon give an end to the lawlessness of the TPLF Junta.

President Mohammed Abdullahi Mohammed Formajo, to his part, assured Security Advisor Gedu that the Government of Somalia is fully behind the Government of Ethiopia.