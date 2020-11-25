Somalia: PM Security Advisor Gedu Briefs President of Somalia On Operation in Tigray

24 November 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Security Advisor of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Gedu Andargachew has today briefed President of Somalia, Mohammed Abdulahi Mohammed Formajo on the government's law enforcement operation in Tigray.

Gedu explained that the law enforcement operation in the Tigray Region is proceeding very well as planned and the Government of Ethiopia would soon give an end to the lawlessness of the TPLF Junta.

President Mohammed Abdullahi Mohammed Formajo, to his part, assured Security Advisor Gedu that the Government of Somalia is fully behind the Government of Ethiopia.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.