Botswana Stands to Learn From Brazil

Gaborone — Botswana stands to learn a lot from Brazil as an ally in development, President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi has said.

Bidding farewell to outgoing Brazil ambassador Mr Ricardo Diniz yesterday, he said Botswana could tap into Brazil's significant telecommunication and media standards.

He said Botswana could learn and benefit from Brazil with regard to collaboration on HIV/AIDS, particularly with establishment of facilities and developing generics.

The President recalled that during his visit to Brazil as the then Minister of Presidential Affairs and Public Administration, they considered issues such as poverty eradication, telecommunications and IT as well as agriculture for development cooperation.

He expressed gratitude for the technical cooperation between the two countries which had seen the signing of agreements in sports development, HIV/AIDS prevention and agriculture among others.

Dr Masisi recognised the Brazilian government for its continued support to the horticulture cooperative in the Metsimotlhabe and Lentsweletau cluster.

For his part, Mr Diniz said he had a fruitful five-year tour of duty in Botswana.

He said the two countries had over the years shown commitment to the rule of law, democracy, human rights as well as the promotion of economic development with social inclusion.

Mr Diniz applauded Dr Masisi for his government's successful strategy of containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Botswana, he said, had been an example to his country on handling and lowering the coronavirus curve.

Source : BOPA