Somalia: Farmaajo Backs Ethiopia Crackdown On TPLF

President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo has backed the Ethiopian government in its fight in the Tigray region in what it calls a law enforcement operation.

During a meeting between President Farmaajo and the Ethiopian Prime Minister's Security Adviser yesterday, they discussed the situation in Ethiopia and the ongoing operation in the north of the country.

Although there was no official statement from the Federal Government of Somalia about the meeting, the Ethiopian Ambassador made the announcement.

Ambassador Jamaluddin said President Farmaajo had shown support and solidarity for the ongoing law enforcement operation in northern Ethiopia.

Prime Minister Abiy's security adviser is touring the region to seek support for the Tigrean operation.

Ethiopia has so far succeeded in keeping regional and African Union countries from talking about the war, ruling out mediation between Ethiopia and the TPLF.