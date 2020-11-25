Somalia: Salaam Somali Bank Contributes to Somalia's Economic Growth Through a Free Microfinance Program

24 November 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Salaam Somali Bank, which is a leading privately-owned bank in Somalia is brilliantly contributing to the country's economic growth by providing free microfinance funds to develop small businesses.

On Tuesday, 24th November 2020, the Bank's branch in Adado n central Somalia provided funds to the local traders, who thanked for timely and much needed support that will help grow their commerce.

The beneficiaries of the free microfinance program express gratitude to Salaam Somali Bank's management and staff, saying it's an Exemplary step to follow by other financial banks in the country.

"We're very happy with the investment opportunity provided by the Salaam Somali bank," said one of the small business owners in Adado town who have today benefited from the free microfinance fund.

The free microfinance is part of Salaam Somali Bank's annual program aimed at improving the small businesses in all regions across Somalia to play a vital share in boosting the economy and alleviating poverty.

Qardul Hassan is a monthly banking program designed to be rolled out in all regional and urban banking centers in the country and is destined to raise and motivate the growing businesses.

The bank has already provided such free microfinance to the local merchants at its main headquarters, including Mogadishu, the Somali capital, and assured to carry out the program in the remaining areas.

The main purpose of the bank is to increase the productivity of evolving businesses and encourage entrepreneurs in a bid to empower small traders in Somalia, one world's highest unemployment rates.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.