Botswana: Intervention to Improve Water Situation Underway

24 November 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Manowe Motsaathebe

Bobonong — Bobirwa Sub-district chairman Mr Christopher Motsholapheko says measures are in place to alleviate critical water shortages in some parts of Bobirwa region.

Speaking during the opening session of the third quarter sitting, Mr Motsholapheko conceded that some villages suffered water supply challenges and revealed that measures were underway to addresses such.

"As you are all aware, there is critical water shortage in Mabolwe, Semolale, Gobojango and Lepokole villages due to low yielding boreholes and high demand from our ever increasing population," said Mr Motsholapheko.

As a result, Mr Motsholapheko said, Water Utilities Corporation intended on putting water tanks at Semolale village and areas considered to be the highest points of the village.

Again, the WUC is reportedly resuscitating a temporary pipeline that connects Gobojango with a transmission line from Thune Dam.

The resuscitation of the line, anticipated to take four weeks, sought to improve water situation in Mabolwe, Semolale and Gobojango.

However, the chairman informed the council that water situation in Mmadinare was severe especially at high altitude areas of Phase I, II, Seboo ward and part of Kelele ward. The areas are reportedly experiencing low pressure or sometimes no water at all.

"Currently, there are only two bowsers on the road supplying Mmadinare and Damochujenna village and I have been informed that the situation is getting worse," said Mr Motsholapheko.

To ameliorate the critical water situation in Mmadinare, the chairman updated the sub-council that Selibe Phikwe-Serule transfer water scheme would start March 2021 and expected to complete August 2022.

When completed, the P400 million water scheme is expected to relieve water situation in Mmadinare, Damochujenna and other areas.

Other interventions include connection of five remaining villages to Thune Dam.

These include interconnection of Gobojango-Semolale pipeline, Bobonong-Lepokole pipeline, Mathathane-Motlhabaneng pipeline to Thune dam in a bid to eliminate water scarcity.

"The project is expected to take 12 months, starting from April 2021 and will be completed in March 2022," Mr Motsholapheko said.

Also, Mr Motsholapheko informed councilors of the upgrading of Sefophe water tank to a five hundred cubic meter on an 18 metre stand while at Tobane a three hundred cubic metre tank on an 18 meter stand would be erected starting January 2021. The project will cost P12 million.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

