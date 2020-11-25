Liberia: President Weah Signs Book of Condolence for Late Minister Mobutu Nyenpan

23 November 2020
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

(Monrovia, Liberia): The President of the Republic, H. E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, on Monday, November 23, 2020 signed the Book of Condolence for fallen Public Works Minister, Hon. Mobutu Vlah Nyenpan.

The President performed the official ritual when he led a throng of government officials at the Ministry of Ministry of Public Works in Monrovia.

The deceased Public Works Minister was one of the foremost forerunners of Government's flagship development program, the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development.

The Liberian Leader expressed his deepest sadness and grief over the death of Mr Nyenpan. He described his passing as a great loss to his family and the nation.

President Weah said the deceased Public Works Miinister would be remembered for his humility, family values, love for country and strong work ethics.

Mr. Nyenpan died October 30 this year in Accra, Ghana, where he was taken to treat massive stroke he had suffered.

