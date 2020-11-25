Zimbabwe: Lightning Kills Two

25 November 2020
The Herald (Harare)

One person was killed, while two others were seriously injured after being struck by a lightning bolt in Mutare yesterday.

The incident occurred during a thunderstorm that hit the city in the afternoon.

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident, which happened near the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) depot in Sakubva.

"I can confirm that three people were struck by lightning this afternoon. One of them died on the spot and the other two were seriously injured and taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital where they are receiving treatment," he said.

Insp Kakohwa could not disclose the identity of the deceased and the injured.

The country is expected to receive heavy rains and the Meteorological Services Department has issued an alert for people to be cautious during thunderstorms and avoid seeking shelter under isolated trees or small sheds.

Meanwhile, a Tongaat Hulett employee at Hippo Valley Estates in Chiredzi died and four others were severely injured after they were struck by lightning while on their way to work on Monday at around 3pm.

The deceased Herbert Mukwetura (21) of Chishamiso suburb died instantly while four workmates sustained various injuries and are recuperating at Hippo Valley Medical Centre where their condition is stable.

Chiredzi District Development Coordinator (DDC) and chair of the Civil Protection Unit Mr Lovemore Chisema confirmed the incident.

According to Mr Chisema the lightning bolt also struck nine households in Chiredzi, but no human casualties were recorded.

Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

