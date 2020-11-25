Liberia: UNDP Donates Laptop Computers to NEC

24 November 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The United Nations Development Program, UNDP has donated 19 modern touch screen Lop Tops to the National Elections Commission, (NEC) for onward presentation to the 19 Senior Elections Magistrates of the Commission.

The Chief Technical Adviser for the UNDP Electoral Support Office to Liberia LenkaHomolkova put the total cost of the 19 Lot Tops to 42, 921, 00 United States Dollars.

Making the presentation today, Monday 23 November 2020 the UNDP's Chief Technical Adviser to Liberia said the lop tops were made possible through funds from the government of Germany as part of the long term capacity building support to the NEC that runs up to 2024.

The UNDP Electoral Support Office Boss said the lop tops donation was intended to assure the NEC of the international partners support to the NEC and hopes it will hope to facilitate the works of the Elections Magistrates to bridge the chain of communications from the field to headquarters and to further enhance transparency.

Receiving the lop tops, the Chairperson of the NEC Davidetta Browne Lansanah said the gesture was timely, especially as the Commission moves toward the 8 December 2020 Election Day and most importantly at a time when equipment in use at the 19 Magisterial Offices across the country needed to be overhauled to reflect and meet current day realities.

Chairperson Browne Lansanah the gesture was a dream come true after a request to the UNDP to assist the Commission acquire rugged laptops that are specifically designed to ensure continuous operation under the toughest of conditions.

The United Nations has proven over the years to be a valuable partner to the NEC and for this we appreciate this partnership so dearly, the NEC Boss concluded.

