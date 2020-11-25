South Africa: Amajita Driven for Cosafa Success

This is according to Amajita's attacking midfielder Oswin Appollis, who stated that he and his teammates were disappointed in not lifting last year's Southern region football tournament title when they lost 3-0 in the final against the hosts.

The 19-year old midfielder further stated that experience has since been the driving force for both him and his teammates to push for a championship triumph at this year's COSAFA tournament.

In this year's edition, Amajita are pitted in Group A alongside Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Mozambique.

All of their group matches will take place at the Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth at 15h30.

"Losing in last year's final was a painful experience for all us who traveled there," Appollis said. "We so much wanted to win the tournament, however, it was never met to be. Things just did not go our way on the day.

"Going into this year's camp, we had a chat as players and everyone was in agreement that we need to top our performance from last year. Everyone in the team is just driven to win it this time around and I truly believe that we can."

Appollis, who is the most capped player in the current Amajita squad with 10 national appearances, stated he was grateful to have been given another opportunity of representing his country in his second COSAFA Men's Under-20 Championship. The player also added that he will give it his utmost best to help the team qualify for next year's U-20 AFCON tournament set to take place in Mauritania.

A top two finish in this year's COSAFA tournament will guarantee Amajita a place in next year's biennial continental showpiece.

"I am grateful for the opportunity that I have been given here and I do not take it for granted," Appollis said. "My dream now is to help the team reach the final and win the COSAFA Men's Under-20 Championship. It will also be a dream come true for me to represent my nation at next year's U-20 AFCON out in Mauritania. These are the steps which I believe, if I apply myself accordingly, will play a key role in helping me earn a move abroad.

"I have always been fond of Manchester United ever since I was a kid. My dream is to see myself playing for that team one of the good days."