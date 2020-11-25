Sudan Police to Enforce Criminalisation of 'Pharaonic Circumcision'

24 November 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The Sudanese Director General of Police has instructed police forces nationwide to enforce the criminalisation of female genital mutilation (FGM).

"Police officers will have a major responsibility to intervene and curb this crime against humanity," Police Chief Lt Gen Ezzeldin El Sheikh said in his address at a seminar on the incrimination of FGM organised by the National Council for Child Care at the Corinthia Hotel in Khartoum yesterday.

On April 22, the Sudanese government endorsed an amendment to the 1991 Penal Code that criminalises 'pharaonic circumcision' as FGM is called in Sudan.

The chief stated that the police will pay special attention to this highly harmful practice for girls. "It is necessary to address the local communities and tell them that it is now forbidden by law, so anyone involved in this criminal act can be arrested."

The police chief proposed to address the various communities, through the media, in their local languages "until they reach the stage of conviction". He further emphasised the role of clerics and religious institutions in the matter as well.

