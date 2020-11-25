Central Africa: ECCAS - Foreign Ministers Concert

24 November 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

This is ahead of the 18th ordinary session of the Conference of ECCAS Heads of State and Government slated for November 27, 2020.

Ministers in charge of Foreign Affairs of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) have met by visio conference prior to the 18th ordinary session of ECCAS Heads of State and Government slated for November 27, 2020. External Relations Minister, Mbella Mbella participated in the Council of Ministers meeting which held on November 23, 2020 to present the contribution of Cameroon in the economic bloc. Deliberations were moderated by the Gabonese Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alain Claude Bilié By Nze and discussions centered on adopting a plan of action for 2021 as well as the budget, statutory contribution of member States and a strategic plan for 2021-2025 for the ECCAS Commission.

In his intervention, Minister Mbella Mbella congratulated the new ECCAS Commission for its works since September 1, 2020. He equally presented information on the evolution of work by the Rationalisation, Committee on Regional and Economic Committees.

The documents analysed by the Council of Ministers will be submitted to the Conference of Heads of State and Government. Heads of State and governments will be meeting within a framework of the continuous implementation of ECCAS institutional reforms launched in N'Djamena, Chad since May 25, 2015 which seek to make the institution more effective and better respond to integration challenges in the sub region. The ordinary session will equally be taking place in a context after the ratification of revised treaty instituting ECCAS signed on December 18, 2019 in Libreville, Gabon, by ten of the eleven member States.

The 11 member countries of ECCAS include; Anglo, Burundi, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Congo Brazzaville, Democratic Republic of Congo, Central African Republic, Chad, Rwanda, Sao Tomé and Principe. Foreign Ministers of the aforementioned countries meet regularly for the common interest of the sub region.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.