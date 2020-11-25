Central Africa: ECCAS - Foreign Ministers Concert

This is ahead of the 18th ordinary session of the Conference of ECCAS Heads of State and Government slated for November 27, 2020.

Ministers in charge of Foreign Affairs of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) have met by visio conference prior to the 18th ordinary session of ECCAS Heads of State and Government slated for November 27, 2020. External Relations Minister, Mbella Mbella participated in the Council of Ministers meeting which held on November 23, 2020 to present the contribution of Cameroon in the economic bloc. Deliberations were moderated by the Gabonese Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alain Claude Bilié By Nze and discussions centered on adopting a plan of action for 2021 as well as the budget, statutory contribution of member States and a strategic plan for 2021-2025 for the ECCAS Commission.

In his intervention, Minister Mbella Mbella congratulated the new ECCAS Commission for its works since September 1, 2020. He equally presented information on the evolution of work by the Rationalisation, Committee on Regional and Economic Committees.

The documents analysed by the Council of Ministers will be submitted to the Conference of Heads of State and Government. Heads of State and governments will be meeting within a framework of the continuous implementation of ECCAS institutional reforms launched in N'Djamena, Chad since May 25, 2015 which seek to make the institution more effective and better respond to integration challenges in the sub region. The ordinary session will equally be taking place in a context after the ratification of revised treaty instituting ECCAS signed on December 18, 2019 in Libreville, Gabon, by ten of the eleven member States.

The 11 member countries of ECCAS include; Anglo, Burundi, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Congo Brazzaville, Democratic Republic of Congo, Central African Republic, Chad, Rwanda, Sao Tomé and Principe. Foreign Ministers of the aforementioned countries meet regularly for the common interest of the sub region.