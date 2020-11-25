Cameroon: Fighting Insecurity - Traditional Rulers for Frank Collaboration

A release issued by the Wouri Chief Association has also called on the population to be more vigilant.

Some neighbourhoods in Douala have of recent witnessed a raised in insecurity. A group of bandits named "Microbes" amongst other armed groups have been terrorizing the population. These groups are said to have been attacking people during the day as well as in the night, making away with money and other valuable items. Against this backdrop, traditional rulers under the banner of the Wouri Chiefs Association have issued a release calling on frank collaboration between the population, the traditional rulers and the forces of law and order.

The traditional rulers cited the cases of Mr Abel Elimbi Lobe, who was attacked at the entrance into his house in Bonapriso, and many other who have been attacked in neighbourhoods like Deido, Bepanda, Bonaberi just to name a few.

According to the president of the Wouri Chiefs Association, His Royal Highness Chief Essombey Ndambwe Ness, the security situation is preoccupying and it was time they come together and map out strategies to step up security in the different villages of the Wouri Division. He said as traditional rulers they came out with different strategies (not to be disclosed) to ensure that their villages are save.

More so, he went on there is need for the population to feel the presence of the forces of law and order within the community. His Royal Highness Chief Essombey Ndambwe Ness pleaded with the authorities to come to their aid and assist in the endeavors they have put in place to step up security. He used the opportunity to call on the population to be more vigilant as the end of year approaches. He also urged bar owners and other leisure centre owners to ensure security of their clients. He requested the forces of law and order to always work with the different traditional rulers to ensure security.