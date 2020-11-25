Cameroon: Fighting Insecurity - Traditional Rulers for Frank Collaboration

24 November 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

A release issued by the Wouri Chief Association has also called on the population to be more vigilant.

Some neighbourhoods in Douala have of recent witnessed a raised in insecurity. A group of bandits named "Microbes" amongst other armed groups have been terrorizing the population. These groups are said to have been attacking people during the day as well as in the night, making away with money and other valuable items. Against this backdrop, traditional rulers under the banner of the Wouri Chiefs Association have issued a release calling on frank collaboration between the population, the traditional rulers and the forces of law and order.

The traditional rulers cited the cases of Mr Abel Elimbi Lobe, who was attacked at the entrance into his house in Bonapriso, and many other who have been attacked in neighbourhoods like Deido, Bepanda, Bonaberi just to name a few.

According to the president of the Wouri Chiefs Association, His Royal Highness Chief Essombey Ndambwe Ness, the security situation is preoccupying and it was time they come together and map out strategies to step up security in the different villages of the Wouri Division. He said as traditional rulers they came out with different strategies (not to be disclosed) to ensure that their villages are save.

More so, he went on there is need for the population to feel the presence of the forces of law and order within the community. His Royal Highness Chief Essombey Ndambwe Ness pleaded with the authorities to come to their aid and assist in the endeavors they have put in place to step up security. He used the opportunity to call on the population to be more vigilant as the end of year approaches. He also urged bar owners and other leisure centre owners to ensure security of their clients. He requested the forces of law and order to always work with the different traditional rulers to ensure security.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.