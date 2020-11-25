Cameroon: Humanitarian Action - Association Supports Orphans

Gifts such as rice, fresh fish, and vegetable oil amongst others were donated to children of the Agape Children's Home on November 14, 2020.

An association known as "Aide-Personnes en Détresse" has donated food stuffs comprising of rice, fish, vegetable oil amongst others to some 23 children of the Agape Children's Home. This was during a ceremony organised at the premises of the orphanage in Yaounde on November 14, 2020. Before the arrival of the gifts, the children were already roaming around the orphanage yard with smiles on their faces. Though orphans, these children did not demonstrate any sign of distress. Rather, what could be seen via their faces and reactions was hope and joy. Before handing the gifts to the children, there was a general prayer to thank God for being the ultimate provider and for always standing by the children.

Denis Bene, a member of the association said accompanying vulnerable persons like orphans is the top priority of the association. "We have come to put smiles on the faces of these children via these gifts," he stated. The manager of the Agape Children's Home, Marie Madeleine Nkengue thanked the donors for their timely gesture. She equally called on people of goodwill to come to their aid. "We have children here that are going to school and we have not yet paid their school fees. That is why we are calling on others to think about these children and come to our aid," she indicated.

Before getting to the Agape Children's Home, the association, "Aide-personnes en Détresse" had visited the Nazareth orphanage in Bertoua on October 3, 2020 to help the children go to school for the 2020-2021 academic year.