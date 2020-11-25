Cameroon: Peacekeeping - Frontline Stakeholders Sharpen Skills

Safeguarding peace and security in the sub region is the principal objective of the national training seminar.

Public administration and defence officials have strengthened their skills on peace keeping and security maintenance in the country and the sub region. This was during the third session of the national training seminar for recruitment in peacekeeping missions which is holding at the Ministry of External Relations from November 23-25, 2020. The participants of the training seminar are drawn from the Prime Minister's Office, Ministries of External Relations, Justice and Defence, the National Gendarmerie and the General Delegation of National Security and are meeting to update their capacities in peace keeping in a contemporary context marked with so much complexities.

The national training seminar has been organised following the instructions of the President of the Republic with the principal objective to reinforce the capacities of personnel in public administration engaged in the process of consolidating peace.

The Coordinator of the Technical Secretariat of the Interministerial Committee for the Maintenance of Peace, Claude Bibi said the training is intended to update peacekeeping capacities of Cameroonian administrators, given the limited number of citizens in peacekeeping missions at the international scene.

Participants are being drilled on peace support operations systems within institutions such as the AU, ECCAS and the UN, stakes of serving in peace support missions, managerial competences, understanding the UN Charter on peace, team work and practical modalities on presenting a CV.

In her refresher course on the legal foundations of peace support missions, Prof. Miranda Brusil Metou, Secretary General at the Ministry of Trade said it is very important to guarantee peace for all citizens and the future generations. The United Nations, she said, is the international body in charge of promoting peace, but countries and individuals on their part need to be stakeholders in the peace building process. "The biggest challenge in peacekeeping is the reconstruction of what can be referred to as failed States affected by terrorism. Peace is a fundamental right to be enjoyed by everybody. This seminar thus equips administrators on the principles of guaranteeing peace for a better world," she explained.

Trainers for the seminar were drawn from the fields of diplomacy, academia and, defence and security.