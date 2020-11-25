Cameroon: Football - Cameroonian Players Shine Abroad

Strikers Henriette Akaba and Nchout Njoya Ajara tactfully led their different clubs to victory over the weekend.

Indomitable Lionesses, Henriette Akaba and Alvine Njolle took their Belarusian club, FC Minsk to the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League thanks to their 2-0 success against the Albanians of Vllaznia. On the FC Minsk side, the goals bear the signatures of SAS in the 33rd minute and Kharlanova in the 84th minute of play but the unbeatable role of attacker Akaba and defender Njolle was evident on the pitch.

Indomitable Lioness and Vålerenga forward, Nchout Njoya Ajara also stood up tall in her club. The Cameroonian striker participated in her club's final 7-0 victory over Lithuanian club Grinta Universitetas. In the starting Ajara scored the 5th goal of the seven scored by Valerenga. This is the Cameroonian striker's third goal at this stage of the competition. Ajara made sure the Norwegian Women's Toppserien leader continue their brilliant performances since the start of the competition.

St. Polten has unfortunately sent Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene and her CSKA Moscow packing from UEFA Women's Champions League in a 1-0 score line. The Albanian side eliminated the team from the elite European women's club competition in Shkoder on Thursday November 19, 2020. The Russian champions reached the second round of the qualifying playoffs following a 2-0 first-round win over Estonia side Flora, with Cameroonians waxing strong all through the match.

On the other side, Indomitable Lion of Cameroon and Besiktas forward Vincent Aboubakar hit the back of the net in his Club's three-nil match-day 11 encounter at home to Istanbul's Basheksikir on Saturday November 21 at the Super Lig. Aboubakar scored the third from the spot-kick in the 72nd minute. The Cameroonian striker now boasts of two goals in six Turkish elite division games this term.