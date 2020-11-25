Ghana: Golf - Gold Fields PGA Championship Tees Off Today

24 November 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Andrew Nortey

The 2020 edition of the Gold Fields Professional Golfers Association (PGA) Championship will tee off tomorrow at the 18-hole Damang Golf Course in the Western region with 32 top golfers made up of 24 Professionals and eight Seniors expected to compete.

According to the organisers, the winner will pocket GH¢40,000 despite Covid-19 challenges and will be part of the GH¢167,000 to be spent on prizes.

Head of the Organising Committee, Mr. Hans Johannes De Beer told the Times Sports yesterday that a lot of measures have been put in place to check a possible spread of the Covid-19 disease.

According to Mr. De Beer, the organizing team has put in place a Covid-19 team for players and officials to undergo regular testing to ensure that the venue and every participant was free from the pandemic.

He said a major requirement for the three-day period of the tournament will be the compulsory wearing of nose mask by every participant.

"We will leave nothing to chance in ensuring the adherence of protocols of Covid-19. Apart from ensuring the compulsory nose mask wearing, we will test every participant and any other officials associated with the organization of the event.

"Members of the media accredited to cover will all undergo testing. Players will also be required to select their own caddies who would all be tested. That is the only way to organize a Covid-19 free event."

In the event of a positive case, Mr. De Beer disclosed that the person will be isolated.

"We will isolate every person that tests positive. We will put the person in quarantine and do contact tracing to find people that have come into contact with the person within the last 24 hours."

This year's edition has been restricted to only 32 players who qualified from the four qualifiers held across some of the top golf courses.

Winner of the Seniors' event will also smile home with an amount of GH¢9,000.

