Ghana: GHS Records 67 More Covid-19 Cases ... 4 in Critical Condition, 11 Severe

Ghana has recorded 67 more cases of coronavirus disease (COVID -19), shooting up the country's case count to 50,941 as of November 19.

According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) website monitored by the Ghanaian Times yesterday, 49,599 people have recovered from the disease.

The death toll remains at 323 with 11 people in severe condition and four in a critical state.

The GHS has pegged the country's active case count at 1,019.

Routine Surveillance conducted indicated that 20,585 people tested positive out of 197,879 total number of tests conducted while 30,124 people tested positive through Enhanced Contact Tracing out of 319,199 total tests done.

International travellers (KIA) tests showed that 232 people tested positive out of 64,039 tests conducted.

The service therefore said it had so far conducted 578, 117 tests since the outbreak of the disease in March this year with a positivity rate of 8.8 per cent.

On the regional case count, Greater Accra leads with 27,530 confirmed cases, followed by Ashanti with 11,095 cases.

Western has 3,025 confirmed cases, while Eastern has 2,515 cases.

The Service also said that Central Region had1, 940 confirmed cases while Bono East had 787 cases.

The Volta Region, the GHS said, had a total of 685 cases and the Western North has 659 cases.

The Bono Region has a total of 619 cases followed by the Northern Region with 551 cases.

Ahafo Region has 530 cases, Upper East 359, Oti, 243, Upper West, 90 cases, Savannah, 62 and the North East with 19 cases.

The Service has cautioned that the non-observance of the safety protocols could cause a spike in infections across the country.

The GHS has, therefore, implored the entire populace to stringently adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols, including staying at home if they had nothing doing in town, observing the social distancing protocol and avoiding hand shaking.

It reminded people to mask up properly, particularly when leaving home, and washing their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.