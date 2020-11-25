Ghana: 5 Disqualified Presidential Aspirants Case ... CID Requests Exhibits From EC

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has requested for exhibits from the Electoral Commission (EC),to assist in investigations into alleged forged documents case against five disqualified presidential aspirants.

This follows official petition from EC to the CID to investigate alleged forgeryagainst Mr KofiKoranteng and Marrice Kofi Gane, both independent candidates, AkwasiAddaeOdike of United Progress Party (UPP), Kwasi Busumbru of People's Action Party (PAP) and Nana Agyenim Boateng of United Front Party (UFP).

The Director of the Documentation and Visa Fraud Unit of the CID, Chief Superintendent Alex Buabin, confirmed the request by the Unit to the EC, in Accra yesterday.

He said officials of the EC have assured to finish the police with the requisite documents to facilitate the alleged fraud case.

The Ghanaian Times in its Friday, October 30,2020, issue reported that the CIDhas received official complaint from the ECto probe alleged forgery against the five disqualified presidential aspirants for the December 7, 2020, elections.

According to the EC, those whose cases borders on fake voters register and fake signatories on the nomination forms have been referred to the CID for further action.

Out of the 17 presidential aspirants who presented their nomination forms to the Electoral Commission (EC), five have been disqualified to contest this year's presidential election on grounds of presenting unqualified registered voters.

Those who have been cleared to contest the December presidential election were Alfred Walker, an independent candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for New Patriotic Party (NPP), Christian Andrew of Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Brigitte Dzogbenuku of Progressive Peoples Party (PPP), John Mahama of National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Akua Donkor of Ghana Freedom Party (GFP).

The rest were Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings of National Democratic Party (NDP), Hassan Ayariga of All Peoples Congress (APC), Ivor Greenstreet of Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Henry Lartey of Great Consolidated Peoples Party (GCPP), Kofi Akpaloo of Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) and David Apasera of Peoples National Convention (PNC).