Ghana: Hearts Face Ashgold Today

24 November 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

Accra Hearts of Oak will kick start their 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season today against Obuasi AshantiGold at the Accra Sports Stadium at 6pm.

Eight games have been played between the two sides over the last five years, with each team recording two wins, with the remainder ending in draws, the last time being last season's truncated league.

Coach Nii Odoom is expected to parade his full arsenal except Aside Abednego Tetteh and Abdul Aziz Nurudeen who remain doubts for the game.

Apart from the two, Nii Odoom will have new signings including Nigerien international Abdoulrahmane Mamane Lawali, Ivorian Eric Dizan, and Victor Aidoo with back-to-batan Patrick Razak and Nuru Sulley in contention for their debuts.

For AshantiGold who have a point after they were held 2-2 by Karela United in the opening fixture at home, a point from this game will mean a lot to their campaign.

The Miners who will be playing Burkina Faso side Salitas FC in the first leg of the preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday will use the game to assess the team ahead of the fixture.

Coach Milovan Cirkovic will have his favourite right-back Kwadwo Amoako back from the Black Stars camp for today's battle alongside midfield general Appiah McCarthy, Yaw Annor and striker Hans Kwofie.

