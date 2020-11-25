Ghana: Ada Traditional Council Approves Songhor Lagoon, Electrochem Deal

The Mankralo of Ada Traditional State, Nene Agudey Obichere is upbeat about the developmental projects the community will receive following the Ada Songhor lagoon and Electrochem Ghana Limited deal.

Addressing the media on behalf of the Paramount Chief of Ada, Nene Kabu Abram Akuaku III, Nene Obichere said the massive infrastructural projects earmarked to be undertaken in Ada through the deal was welcoming.

Parliament recently approved the agreement to lease over 150 square miles of the Ada Songhor lagoon to Electrochem Ghana Limited for salt mining for 15 years.

But the development has raised eyebrows as the flagbearer of the CPP; Ivor Greenstreet raised some concerns about the deal with regards to the benefits to the local people at Ada.

The Mankralo said those claims were unfounded insisting that the interest of his people had been factored in the arrangements.

"We have agreed and Electrochem has already instructed its engineers to demarcate and set aside areas for local mining by the indigenes in consultations with stakeholders," he stated.

"Again in respect of local content, EGL would source its skilled and unskilled labour first from Ada and only when not available would they recruit from elsewhere in addition to having traditional authorities of Ada having representatives on the Board of the project to protect the interest of Ada", he added.

He further revealed other benefits such as, the construction of an Astro turf at Ada by the company, scholarships for brilliant but needy students in Ada and the construction of 10 Palace complexes for all the 10 clans of Ada.

He, however, issued a stern warning to political entities to stay clear with negative comments on the Ada Songhor Salt project.

On their part production coordinator at Electrochem Ghana, Michael Mantey, revealed the company's readiness to commence operations as all required machinery had been moved to the site.

He said that all was set for the smooth operational take off by Electrochem Company Limited.