Gambia: Lebanese-Gambian Community Oxegenates Covid Treatment Centers

24 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)

In the wake of Covid-19, The Lebanese - Gambian community under the auspices of the Honorary Consul of Lebanon Mr. Hassib Massry, furnished the Sanatorium with the Gas Medical System (Oxygen and Medical Air) for the entire unit. The donation of the above system was made to the Ministry of Health.

The Lebanese-Gambian community also contributed - in collaboration with National and International Institutions- in furnishing of another Medical Gas System at the Ndemban Medical Centre.

The Lebanese-Gambian Community continues to support the Gambian people and work together towards building stronger bonds and a brighter future.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
'Dangerous' Military Build-Up in Ethiopia's Mekelle
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.