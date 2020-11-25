Gambia: Lebanese-Gambian Community Oxegenates Covid Treatment Centers

In the wake of Covid-19, The Lebanese - Gambian community under the auspices of the Honorary Consul of Lebanon Mr. Hassib Massry, furnished the Sanatorium with the Gas Medical System (Oxygen and Medical Air) for the entire unit. The donation of the above system was made to the Ministry of Health.

The Lebanese-Gambian community also contributed - in collaboration with National and International Institutions- in furnishing of another Medical Gas System at the Ndemban Medical Centre.

The Lebanese-Gambian Community continues to support the Gambian people and work together towards building stronger bonds and a brighter future.