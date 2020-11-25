Gambia: Standard Bureau Holds, Evaluates Technical Meeting

The Standard Bureau of the Gambia's Food and Agricultural Products Technical Committee held an evaluating meeting on the sub committee.

The evaluation meeting was held recently the NaNA hall along Bertil Harding Highway.

The sub committee presented its standards it has reviewed which is to be evaluated and approved by the Food and Agricultural Products Committee.

Once the sub committee's developed standards have been approved, it will be moved to the standard procedural state of public commenting which would last 30 days before another meeting is convened by the same committee.

This will give chance to the public to make comments and the necessary changes be made before a standard will be developed.

It will then be taken to the last stage when it will be approved by the board or the standard bureau.

Ebrima Sanyang, Project Director said the project aims to transform the rice sector especially URR and CRR, two regions that are set to benefit from the project.

The project equally aims to promote two types of rice while it is tasked to revitalise rice production.