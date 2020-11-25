Gambia: Universal Children's Day Commemorated

The Child Protection Alliance in collaboration with the ChildFund The Gambia with other institutions on Saturday commemorated the Universal Children's Day at Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara's Conference Centre.

World Children's Day was first established in 1954 as Universal Children's Day and is celebrated on 20 November each year to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children's welfare.

Lamin Fatty, the national coordinator of Child Protection Alliance, said that was the first time they had come together as one to commemorate the Universal Children's Day, which he said, is meant to raise issues that affect children and also to hold government responsible.

He added that there are so many laws tabled, such as the Children's Act, but that still nothing has been done as children continue to be abused and sexually harassed.

Aja Mansata Bajo, president of the Voice of the Young, acknowledged that children are the cream of the society, as they are the future leaders of The Gambia.

"Millions like you in other parts of Africa and the world at large is in danger, fleeing deadly conflicts, going hungry or without medicine, separated from their parents, forced to hold and use guns and arms, and making long and dangerous journeys just in search of safety," she said.

Bajo said she is committed and would not spare any effort to work with child development and protection organizations such as Save the Children, UNICEF, and CPA amongst others in engaging government in making sure that the best of children's interest is advocated for.

Gabriela Matei, a representative of Save the Children International, said her organisation is a strong advocate when it comes to the advancement of all children's right, for every child, everywhere and in every context.

According to him, a British activist, Eglantyne Jebb, had founded and declared 101 years ago that all children should have rights.

"Jebb drafted the five points of the first declaration to the rights of the child, which recognizes children's right to development, assistance, relief and protection."

Bintou H.K. Fatty, director of Children at the Ministry Of Women, Children And Social Welfare, said the creation of the ministry is a clear demonstration of the government's commitment in promoting and protecting the cause of children in the country.